A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 12:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Joyce Byrd Latiolais, 88, who passed away Tuesday, July 23rd at Pelican Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Maurice. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and resumes Friday, July 26th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Lafayette. Linton Broussard, Care Pastor at The Bayou Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Joyce was the eighth of nine children born to Louise Colomb Byrd and George Luther Byrd on November 2, 1930 in Lafayette. She was raised in Lafayette and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1948. Joyce's career began as a telephone switchboard operator in downtown Lafayette and it was during this time that she met her future husband, the late Alton Latiolais. Joyce acquired a florist license and worked at Whittman's Florist downtown until she began raising children. She ended her career by working for many years as a dedicated instructor at LARC of Acadiana, a local non-profit that provides support services for adults with disabilities. Joyce was active in her church community throughout her life. She taught Sunday School classes for many years at Northside Baptist Church in Lafayette, the church where she was baptized in 1941. In later years, Joyce remained active at The Bayou Church of Lafayette, where she continued to support activities with children. The best grandmother ever, Joyce made costumes and attended dance revues, soccer matches, plays, graduations, and weddings and brought everyone together for Sunday dinners. Joyce is survived by her three children, sons Richard "Rick" Latiolais and his wife Margaret Coady, of Lafayette and Keith Latiolais and his wife Barbara, of Collierville, TN and daughter, Lisa David and her husband Brian, also of Lafayette; her six grandchildren, Casey Latiolais, Nicole David, Lindsay Lafont, Michael Latiolais, Kelly Latiolais and Hunter David; and two great-grandchildren, Tatum Lafont and River Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her two brothers, Alfred and Robert Ray Byrd; and her six sisters, Edith Short, Ruth Sommers, Sadie Tanner, Olive LeBlanc, Rose Richard and Effie Beadle. Joyce served her Lord well. May she rest in peace. Pallbearers will be Brian David, Hunter David, Chase Lafont, Casey Latiolais, Michael Latiolais and Charlie Leblanc. The family wishes to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice of Lafayette, especially nurses Lauren and Kaleb as well as the staff of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice for the compassionate care given to Joyce and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joyce's name to LARC of Acadiana at 303 New Hope Road, Lafayette, LA, 70506 or at https://lafayettelarc.org/. 