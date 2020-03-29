Joyce Gail LeBlanc

Service Information
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA
70506
(337)-235-9449
Obituary
A private funeral service will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, for Joyce Gale LeBlanc who passed away on March 28, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Christine Boocker, Cynthia (Tubby) LeBlanc Regone, and David "Foot" LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Leonard Gale and Anne Mary Sage Gale; her husband, Clifford Joseph LeBlanc and her son, Paul Leonard LeBlanc. Personal condolences may be sent to the LeBlanc family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
