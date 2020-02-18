Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Hernandez Broussard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Funeral service 10:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Joyce Hernandez Broussard, 79, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery with her late husband, Darryl M. Broussard. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Susanne LeBlanc at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Reverend David Baudoin will conduct the funeral services. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Darlene Anne Broussard, Roderick Kent Broussard (Gail), and Darren James Broussard (Suzanne "Suzie"); her grandchildren, Roderica B. Clohessey (Trye), Roderick Kent Broussard, II (Lainey), Erin René Broussard Martinez (Joel), Jared Michael Broussard (Isis), Brett Michael Perioux, Jason Touchet (Lisa), Francine Touchet Stockstill (the late, Joel Stockstill), and Tracie Touchet; her great grandchildren, Arturo Estrada Estrada, Kayla Estrada Estrada, Alina Grace Martinez, Ada Leigh Martinez, Christian Broussard, Isabelle Broussard, Vivian Broussard, Cameron Touchet, Kaya Touchet, Ashley Quibedeaux, Alex Stockstill, Jordan Stockstill, Gabrielle Stockstill, Joshua Stockstill, Landon Stockstill, Ian Neuville, Ryley Neuville and Leighton Olivia; her nephews, Jake William Broussard, Jr., Patrick Myrle Broussard, Gil Hernandez, Ricky Hernandez, Randy Hernandez and Russ Hernandez; her nieces, Donna Broussard Richard, Thrista Hernandez Holly and Rhonda Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Romain and Lydia LaGrange Hernandez and brother, Gilford Joseph Hernandez. Joyce, affectionately called MawMaw by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Mom by her three children, was a true matriarch and leader of her family for most of her life, as well as a devoted daughter, loving and supporting wife, compassionate and caring mother and grandmother, and loyal friend and companion. With a warm smile when anyone visited, Joyce never missed a chance to make you feel welcome and important, and she was always quick to tell you she missed you even if it was only a couple of days since seeing you last. Joyce had a strong will and determination, especially to spend time with her loved ones. Most that knew her can tell you she had a knack for letting you know when she was coming visit, that lunch started at 11 and dinner never started after 4; but she would always help you wash the dishes and stay in the kitchen until everything was wrapped up. Gifted by a love for people, her door was always open proving she was a true friend to all that knew her, a gracious host to any that visited, helpful to her friends and family in need, and always had a plate ready to go for you after she cooked. Along with her love for cooking for her friends and family, she enjoyed to dance with a skill and grace that only few Cajuns master. She passed this on to her family members with a small radio in her kitchen, with Zydeco and Cajun music turned up as loud as it could go on many occasions. Her contentment to enjoy the small moments and little things spread to those around her. Defining her more than anything was a will to fight and live through hardship, losses, and illness. Joyce suffered many losses throughout her life, including losing her husband too soon, but she never stopped supporting and nurturing her friends and family, even through multiple bouts with cancer. She used this fight and will to live to be devout in her faith to Christ and our Lord God, and also to have strong faith in her family. We that knew Joyce will miss her and her strength, mourn for the loss of our friend, our Mom, our MawMaw, but we will always celebrate her life when we dance together, have a door open for a friend, and share in the small moments with those that we love. Pallbearers will be Darren James Broussard, Roderick Kent Broussard, II, Jared Michael Broussard, Brett Michael Perioux, Billy Carnes, Greg Motes and Randy Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roderick Kent Broussard, Joel Martinez, Ricky Hernandez, Russ Hernandez, Gil Hernandez, Jimmy Tarbell and Jason Touchet. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503. 