Service Information

Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette , LA 70507
(337)-706-8941

Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette , LA 70507

Visitation
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette , LA 70507

Mass of Christian Burial
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette , LA 70507

Joyce Keller Delahoussaye, 82, died peacefully and surrounded by family on August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette, Louisiana. Joyce was born and raised on Welham Plantation in Hester, Louisiana. She was the seventh of eight children, having six brothers and one sister. Her large family will cherish her memory. Joyce is survived by her 8 children, Deborah "Debbie" Fitch (Lawless), Brian Delahoussaye (Elvie), Jamie Futch, Jeff Delahoussaye (Glenda), Marie Briley, Jodie DeBardeleben, Patrice Frazier (Wayne), and Lisa Landry (George); their father, Robert Delahoussaye (Natalie); 22 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; her siblings Roy Keller, Leon Keller, Thomas Keller, and Daniel Keller; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Sr. and Elda Breaux Keller; her siblings Milton Keller Jr., Elizabeth "Betty" Kelly, and Ray Keller; and her son-in-law Harold Futch. Joyce's life was rooted in her Catholic faith. In her younger years, she was active in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church parish. Her vocation of motherhood led to a full home and fuller rules, which applied not only to her eight children but also others. If they happened to wander over to her house, she had neighborhood children on their knees praying before school. These are but some of the memories her family recall fondly. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Sunrise Chapel of Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Avenue, Lafayette, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Walters Funeral Home on August 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on August, 27, 2019 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be Dustin Fitch, Jason Delahoussaye, Adam Delahoussaye, Corey Futch, Logan Frazier, and Trevor DeBardeleben. Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Fitch, Craig Futch, and Brandon Landry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Acadiana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 51903, Lafayette, LA 70505.

