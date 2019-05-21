Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lynn Landry. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Joyce Lynn Landry will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4 PM until time of services at 7:30 PM. Joyce Alphonse Landry, 76 passed away peacefully under the care of St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House on the afternoon of Saturday, May 18, 2019. Joyce was born September 14, 1942 in Youngsville LA. Joyce was the daughter of Paul Alphonse and End Decou Alphonse. Joyce leaves a lasting legacy of love with her husband, Raymond Landry of 57 years; two sons Trent Landry and his wife Anna and Todd Landry and his wife Shalin Landry and Shannon Landry, who she considered one of her sons; a special godchild Pamela Ann Tribe of Broussard, LA; six grandchildren Trevor, Justin, Nicholas and his wife Bethanne, Tylor, Tate, and Tanner; one great grand-daughter Taven J'Lynn Landry and a host of nieces and nephews… and many friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ena Alphonse; sisters Reela Breaux, Rita Renola Broussard, Ella Rose Prejean, and her twin sister Rosealine (Rose) Tribe; brothers Leo Paul and Wilbert Alphonse; great grand-daughter Victoria Lynn Landry. The family would like to send their heartfelt THANK YOU to her caregivers, daughter in law Shalin Landry, St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House, nurses Laura, Trisha, and Aide Cheryl. Thank you from the bottom of our heart for the love, kindness and peace you have given our family during this difficult time. We will be forever grateful.

