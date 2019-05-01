Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie Ancona Lasseigne. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 239 8Th St Krotz Springs , LA 70750 (337)-566-2282 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 for Joyce Marie Ancona Lasseigne at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Krotz Springs. Father Michael DeBlanc will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Joyce Marie Ancona Lasseigne, age 74 and a resident of Krotz Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her residence. Joyce enjoyed spending time outdoors, flower gardening. She loved cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Albert J. Lasseigne of Krotz Springs; sons, Keith Lasseigne and wife, Felicia of Spokane, WA, Daniel Lasseigne and wife, Jennifer of Rosedale and Michael Lasseigne of Ventress; brother, Charles Ancona of Youngsville; sisters, Beverly Horn of Baton Rouge and Tish Gerald and husband Ronnie of Baker; grandchildren, Ben, Zachary, Ryeker, Haleigh, Alex, Chase and Avery Lasseigne; and great-grandchild, Nova Lasseigne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ada Ancona; sister, Debbie Ancona and brother in law, Roland Horn. Visitation will be held at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Alex Lasseigne, Chase Lasseigne, David Sledge, John Sledge, Chuck Sledge and Michael Fontenot. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, (337-942-2638), has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 1 to May 3, 2019

