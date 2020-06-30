Joyce Marie Harris
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Joyce Marie Harris, 77, who passed away June 20, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Fr. Godwin Imoru pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 8:00 am to 9:45 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Please be advised that due to COVID-19 there will be restrictions and regulations on entering the church and social distancing will still be in effect. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, Crowley Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Allen Dalcour and her husband Markie of Crowley; four grandchildren: Courtney Allen (Tarsha), Jaylin McClelland, Kaylin McClelland, and Antonio McClelland all of Crowley; her soulmate Leslie Allen also of Crowley; two sisters: Elouise Byers of Crowley, and Mary Washington of Lake Charles, Louisiana; her extended grandchildren: Jordan Dalcour of Crowley, Jade Dalcour and Torie Francis of Lafayette, Louisiana and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph "Flea" Harris and Lee Esther Ceasar Harris and one great-granddaughter, K'airess Kamille Wilson. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
