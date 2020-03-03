Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Theresa Lafont Harding. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Joyce Theresa Lafont Harding, 77, who passed away at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Fr. Charles McMillin, pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church of Jennings, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Joyce was born and raised in Golden Meadow and attended LSU in Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her devotion to her Catholic faith was strong, with a special love of her patron saint, Therese of Lisieux. Joyce enjoyed speaking French and was extremely proud of her Cajun heritage. She is survived by two sons, John Wayne "Johnny" Harding and Jordan W. Harding and his wife Sarah; three grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, and Jonathan Harding; her devoted, loving companion for the last 13 years, James "Allen" Pousson and his two daughters, Monique Pousson and Angela Pousson Champagne. Mrs. Harding is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Winfrey Harding; her father, Duffy Lafont, Sr.; her mother, Una Cheramie Lafont Doughty; one brother, Duffy "Butch" Lafont, Jr.; one grandson, Stephen Harding; and one nephew, Eric Lafont. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Lafayette, and Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Crowley for their loving and compassionate care during her recent illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carmelite Sisters, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501, St. Lawrence Cemetery, 29031 Crowley Eunice Hwy., Eunice, LA 70535, or Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 710 State Street, Jennings LA 70546.

