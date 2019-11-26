Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Landry "Nita" Escagne. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be conducted for Juanita Landry "Nita" Escagne, 71, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Gary Schexnayder officiating. Burial will follow in the Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM and resume on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by Father Bill Melancon on Sunday at 6:30 PM. A native of St. Martinville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Escagne passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 10:06 AM at the Iberia Extended Hospital. Juanita was a very kind and loving wife, sister-in-law, godmother and aunt to all who knew her. She loved sewing, shopping, casino trips, traveling with the golden girls and watching the Saints play. She also had a special love for butterflies and loved attending family gatherings where she could visit and watch the children play and grow. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brothers, Rudolph Landry and his wife Mary Ann, Vincent Landry and his wife Cecile all of Groves, TX, Leroy Landry and his wife Betty and Willis Landry and his wife Linda, all of Lafayette and her sisters, Anne Callier of Groves, TX, Leona Poirier of Cypress Island and Antonia Poirier of Cecilia. She was preceded in death by her husband Jules Escagne; her father, Whitney Landry; her mother, Elena Landry Landry; her brother, Harry Landry; her brother-in-laws, Lawrence Callier, Wilbert Poirier and Donald Poirier; her niece, Judy Poirier and her great nephews, Eric Cogswell, Jr. and Kyle Poirier. Pallbearers will be Leroy Landry, Steve Poirier, Ricky Delcambre, Dale Dees, Chad Landry and T. J. Louviere. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Escagne, Willis Landry, Vincent Landry, Rudolph Landry, Jay Sackavich, Anthony Williamson, Jr. and Roy Melancon. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019

