Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, for Juanita Mistric, age 75, the former Juanita Bergeron, who passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Angie Henson and Shonda Babineaux. Giftbearers will be Beth Lee, Rhonda Jordan and Kelly Page. Ms. Juanita was a native and lifelong resident of Leonville where she was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Survivors include four daughters, Anette Bernard and her companion, Floyd, of Leonville, Arlene Ardoin and her husband, Kenneth, and Prairie Ronde, Janice Robin and her husband, Carl, of Leonville, and Debra Mistric of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Kevin Bernard, Ronald Bernard, Jr. and his wife, Melinda, Rhonda Jordan and her husband, Jeff, Kelly Payne and her husband, Jamie, Angela Henson and her husband, Chris, Rusty Ardoin and his wife, Heidi, Beth Lee and her husband, Mitch, Natasha Billeaudeau and her husband, John, Shanda Babineaux and her husband, Josh, and Morgan Gauthier and her companion, Ross; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleddy Mistric; his parents, George Bergeron and the former Louise Artigue; a brother, Clement Bergeron; and five sisters, Rita Bergeron, Winnie Hebert, Georgie Meche, Mary Miller and Yoland Bergeron. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Rhonda Jordan, Kelly Page, Angela Henson, Beth Lee, Natasha Billeaudeau, Shanda Babineaux, Morgan Gauthier and Melinda Bernard.

