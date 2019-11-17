Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Lane Hollier Gill. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 16, 2019 at 12:18 PM, Ms. Judith Lane Hollier Gill of Lafayette, Louisiana went to be with the Lord at the age of 78. Judith was born in Mamou, Louisiana to Geraldzime Hollier and Lillian Fuselier on October 15, 1941. She received her high school diploma from Pine Prairie High School on May 25, 1960. On January 1, 1962 she married Thomas George Gill, and together they had four children, Stephanie Ann, Thomas Gerald, Elizabeth Marie Ann and Angela Nicole. Judith loved life. She loved her family, friends and everyone. She never met a stranger. She had an infectious smile and was a humble soul. She was a fighter. A strong woman who had to overcome many obstacles in her life; but, she did it with courage, grace and humility. She had a strong will to live and was always positive and determined to be an overcomer. She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and her love for life and those in it. Her greatest joy was her family, they were her greatest gift and she will be forever admired and adored. Her second love was her friends and she had many in her eyes, because she never met a stranger. One of her fondest pleasures was football, and she especially loved the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. She loved spending time with family and friends, French music, a cold glass of beer or wine for celebrations and watching her teams play football. In her later life, she was blessed with great grandchildren that hung the moon in her eyes as she did in theirs. She was known for her good sense of humor and her contagious smile and laughter among her family and friends; but mostly she was known for how she loved others. She was a kind, loving and a tenacious spit fire of a woman, who will be forever missed. She is survived by her brother Charles Hollier (sister-in-law, Pam), her three living children, Stephanie Broussard (son-in-law Kelvin), Elizabeth (Liz) Ross (significant other Mitch Joubert), and Angela (Angie) Stelly (daughter-in-law, Kim), her beloved 7 grandchildren, Kelvin Ray Broussard, Jr., Shelly Ann Woosley (Husband John Travis "JT"), Joel Lee Ross, Jr., Patrick James Ross and Jennifer Sue Ross and Cameron and Hunter Bruce; 9 great grandchildren, Kullin Thomas Broussard, Rilee Claire Woosley, Liliana Grace Woosley, Jaxon Travis Woosley, Malakai Preston Woosley, Brianna Lynn Frazer, Travone Jacob Ross, Gabrielle Marie Ventroy, and Princetin James Ventroy; and several cousins and friends. Judith is preceded in death by her father, Geraldzime Hollier, her mother, Lillian Fuselier Hollier, paternal and maternal grandparents, her husband, Thomas George Gill, and her son, Thomas Gerald Gill. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 until 9:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary by Deacon Cody Miller at 7:00 PM, Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road Lafayette, LA. 70508, 337-984-2811. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, LA, with Celebrant, Reverend Aaron Melancon. Internment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Kelvin Ray Broussard, Sr., Kullin Thomas Broussard, Patrick James Ross, John Travis Woosley, Bryan Hollier and Michael Trahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kelvin Ray Broussard, Jr., Joel Lee Ross, Jr., Charles Hollier, Shane Hollier, Zeb Hollier and Andre Trahan. 