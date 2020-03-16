Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Voorhies "Judy" Schoeffler. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Judith "Judy" Voorhies Schoeffler, 79, who passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Reverend Gale "Buddy" Breaux will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her two sons, Frederick W. "Rick" Schoeffler and wife, Deidre, and Franz Paul Schoeffler and wife, Editha; a sister, Vicki Voorhies Daniel and husband, Ken; a brother, E. Gregory Voorhies and wife, Peggy; five grandchildren, Amanda Schoeffler McMath and husband, C. Mickal, Britton Paul Schoeffler and wife, Taryn, Brea Aimée Schoeffler, Marc Damon Moroux, Jr. and fiancé, Abby Birdsall, and Greyson Frederick Schoeffler, and four great-grandchildren, Rylie Michel Schoeffler, Ryan Frederick Schoeffler, Adalie Sophia McMath, and Connor Mathis McMath. She was preceded in death by her mother, Noemi Bordelon Voorhies; father, Dr. Henry C. Voorhies, Jr.; husband, F. W. "Fritz" Schoeffler; daughter, Laura Schoeffler Moroux; and brothers, Henry C. "Bubba" Voorhies, III and Judson A. Voorhies. A native and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Judy was a graduate of Mt. Carmel School and attended USL. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) and Junior League of Lafayette and volunteered for years working with autistic children. Judy was a wonderful mother to her children and hosted her family and friends with delicious home cooked meals, having a wealth of knowledge in the kitchen. She loved a good game of Bourré, playing Mah Jong with her friends, watching LSU football, traveling with Fritz in their motor home, and heading to Cypremort Point. Those who knew Judy loved the time spent with her and will treasure the memories. Pallbearers will be Britt Schoeffler, Greyson Schoeffler, Damon Moroux, C. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Wednesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Judy's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.hospiceacadiana.com. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Schoeffler family to Dr. Joseph Brierre, Dr. Stephen Brierre, Dr. Kemp Coreil, Devoted Hands and to Mary Thibeaux for the wonderful care extended to Judy and the family during these difficult times. 