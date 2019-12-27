Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judson Alfred Voohries. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Judson Alfred Voorhies, 76, who died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marie Celine Kilchrist Voorhies; two daughters, Michelle Bech and her husband, Martin Bech and Cheri Richard and her husband, Micheal Richard; one son, Judson A. "Rocky" Voorhies II and his wife, Lori Voorhies all of Lafayette; siblings Judy Voorhies Schoeffler, widow of Fritz Schoeffler; E. Gregory Voorhies and his wife Peggy; and Vicki Voorhies Daniel and her husband Kenny; nine grandchildren, Ginnie, Tiger, Sophie and Jack Bech, Katelyn Boyett, Drew and Julianne Voorhies, Beverly, Matthew and Vivian Richard and his buddy Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Henry Charles Voorhies, Jr. and Noémi Bordelon Voorhies; his brother, Henry Charles "Bubba" Voorhies III. Judd was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and generous, loyal friend. He had a great and unparalleled sense of humor which knew no strangers nor boundaries. His favorite past time was driving to see the natural beauty of all 50 states with his wife, Marie. The love for his grandchildren was his greatest joy. Judd's life revolved around being present for all the special moments of his grandchildren's lives attending various events at Ascension Episcopal School, Cathedral Carmel School and St. Thomas More High School. Pallbearers will be Tiger and Jack Bech, Matthew Richard, Drew Voorhies, Alex Voorhies and Teddy Voorhies. Honorary Pallbearers will be Peggy Cassidy Cobb, Bernard Billeaud, David Bordelon, Miles Matt, Will McCombie, Sonny LeBlanc, Ralph Kraft, Dr. Joe Serio and Susan Romero. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Voorhies' name to Cathedral-Carmel School, 848 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Voorhies family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Grace Hospice, Mr. Todd Cole and Dr. Michael Alexander for the kindness and compassion given to Mr. Voorhies and his family during their time of need. A very special heartfelt thanks to our beloved Mary Thibeaux for the love, support and dedication in taking care of her Mr. J. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Voorhies' name to Cathedral-Carmel School, 848 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Voorhies family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Grace Hospice, Mr. Todd Cole and Dr. Michael Alexander for the kindness and compassion given to Mr. Voorhies and his family during their time of need. A very special heartfelt thanks to our beloved Mary Thibeaux for the love, support and dedication in taking care of her Mr. J. 