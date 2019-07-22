Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Fontenot Jones. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Judy Ann Jones, age 65, the former Judy Fontenot, who passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Jones was a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Scott. She previously worked as a nurse for Dr. Lahaye and later worked in Nursing Homes where she cared for Alzheimer patients. Judy enjoyed reading, Christmas and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband. Franklin Duane Jones, of Scott; one son, Chad McDaniel and his wife, Della, of Youngsville; one daughter, Holly Napolitano and her husband, Tony, of Scott; seven grandchildren, Logan McDaniel, Jacob McDaniel, Lane McDaniel, Josie McDaniel, Devan Credeur, Blake Napolitano and Noah Napolitano; one great grandchild, Liam Credeur; and one brother, Joseph Kenneth Fontenot of Ville Platte. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Fontenot and the former, Mary Aline Vidrine; and three brothers, James Ricky Fontenot, John Herman Fontenot and Wilfred Fonenot, Jr. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

