Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church for Judy Hoffpauir LeJeune, 75, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. Rev. Peter Gaughan, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visitation Friday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata. Judy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years, a member of Les Dames Acadienne and the Crowley Garden Club. She began playing the organ at First United Methodist Church at the age of fourteen. Except for a short break, she remained faithful to the congregation, playing most of her adult life. Judy's musical talent could also be heard at weddings, funerals, and community plays throughout Crowley. Her most recent endeavor was working with the Crowley Community Choir in performing "A Christmas Melody," Crowley's first community-wide event this past December. She served as secretary at First United Methodist Church for many years, secretary for Dr. Craig Brammer, and as a receptionist for Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. Judy will be missed in our community by all who enjoyed her gift of music. Judy is survived by one daughter, Cherie Thibodaux and her husband Shaun of Prairieville; two sons, Christopher LeJeune of Carencro and Kevin LeJeune of Crowley; two granddaughters, Vivian and Lydia Thibodaux of Prairieville; one brother, Charles Kenneth Hoffpauir and his wife Jackie of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Vaughn Charles LeJeune; her parents, Stanley and Myrtle Hoffpauir. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to, First United Methodist Church, 321 East 3rd Street, Crowley, LA 70526.

