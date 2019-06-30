Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy R. Judice. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Judy R. Judice, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Onuegbe officiating the services. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family requested visitation at David Funeral Home beginning on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM until closing at 9:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM until the time of services at 10:00 AM. Judy R. Judice, age 78, native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 4:53 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. She was born to Elmo and Mae B. Breaux Ransonet on October 6, 1940 in Loreauville. Judy enjoyed working with the Council on Aging "Meals on Wheels". She was a leader of the youth group at church, where she was also part of a Bible Study and Rosary Group. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, playing Pokeno with her group and eating out. She especially enjoyed traveling with her family on vacation to Panama City, Florida. Her favorite place to stay was the Palmetto Court. Judy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Beauregard "June" Judice; four children, Ginger Rocha and husband Robert of Ft. Worth, Wendy Courville and husband Jamie of Loreauville, Cully Dressel and significant other Carrie Christensen of Loreauville, Alison Dressel and wife Lien Do of Loreauville; sister, Lucille "Pat" Fuqua of Loreauville; grandchildren; Briley, Devon, Braylin, Seri, Brennen, Kelsi, Blaise, Kinley, Jaxon, Jaydon; great-grandchildren, Crysley and Auria. Serving as Pallbearers are Cully Dressel, Devon Dressel, Briley Breaux, Brennen Breaux, Blaise Breaux, and Jamie Courville. Serving as honorary Pallbearers are Jaxon Dressel and Jaydon Dressel. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Dressel; sister, Cheryl "Cocoon": Louviere and her step-daughter, Melissa Judice. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Judy R. Judice, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Onuegbe officiating the services. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family requested visitation at David Funeral Home beginning on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM until closing at 9:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM until the time of services at 10:00 AM. Judy R. Judice, age 78, native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 4:53 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. She was born to Elmo and Mae B. Breaux Ransonet on October 6, 1940 in Loreauville. Judy enjoyed working with the Council on Aging "Meals on Wheels". She was a leader of the youth group at church, where she was also part of a Bible Study and Rosary Group. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, playing Pokeno with her group and eating out. She especially enjoyed traveling with her family on vacation to Panama City, Florida. Her favorite place to stay was the Palmetto Court. Judy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Beauregard "June" Judice; four children, Ginger Rocha and husband Robert of Ft. Worth, Wendy Courville and husband Jamie of Loreauville, Cully Dressel and significant other Carrie Christensen of Loreauville, Alison Dressel and wife Lien Do of Loreauville; sister, Lucille "Pat" Fuqua of Loreauville; grandchildren; Briley, Devon, Braylin, Seri, Brennen, Kelsi, Blaise, Kinley, Jaxon, Jaydon; great-grandchildren, Crysley and Auria. Serving as Pallbearers are Cully Dressel, Devon Dressel, Briley Breaux, Brennen Breaux, Blaise Breaux, and Jamie Courville. Serving as honorary Pallbearers are Jaxon Dressel and Jaydon Dressel. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Dressel; sister, Cheryl "Cocoon": Louviere and her step-daughter, Melissa Judice. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 108 Main Street, 337-229-8338 is handling arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 30 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close