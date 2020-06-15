Funeral services for Judy Sylvester will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel of the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, in Opelousas. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. with interment burial immediately following in the Greenwood Memorial Park, 2202 Military Hwy, in Pineville, LA. Fr. Pete Smith will conduct the Religious services. Judy Sylvester, 81, Sister and Aunt, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. She was a native of Alexandria and a longtime resident of Washington. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Opelousas. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Flowers and condolences welcomed at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Family and Friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.Lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638), has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.