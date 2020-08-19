1/1
Julia Ann Stagg Seale
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Julia Ann Stagg Seale, 83, who passed away August 18, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Rene Pellesier, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday 11:00 to the time of service at 2:00 pm. A private interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. She is survived by one son, Richard Mannie Seale and his wife Michelle of Houston, TX; two daughters, Mandie Seale Lucas of New Rhodes, LA, and Susan Seale Sarver and her husband Marlon of Crowley; six grandchildren, Amanda Shoffiett, Jacob Sarver, Robert Sarver, Taylor Dickerson, Richard M. LaFour and Brynn Lucas; and eleven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Seale; her parents, Dr. J.J. and Martha Ann Stagg; her brother, Jimmy Stagg; and one son-in-law, Rick Lucas. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
