Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Julia Key (Auntie Teenie), age 92, the former Julia Eaglin, who passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau following the service. Mrs. Key was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, 4th Degree Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Southern University Alumni Association. Mrs. Key retired with the St. Landry Parish School Board after forty-five years of employment. Upon retirement, she also worked at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and St. Ignatius Catholic Church for five years. Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Key of Grand Coteau and Carla K. Mormon and her husband, Peter, of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis R. Key; one daughter, Debra K. George; her parents, George Eaglin, Sr. and the former Julia Etienne; three brothers, Joseph Walter Eaglin, John Howard Eaglin and Joyce Eaglin, Jr.; and five sisters, Odele Eaglin, Josephine E. Key, Lucille E. Smith, Leona E. Carver and Clara E. Walker. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. A repass will be held at the KPC Hall immediately following the committal service. (252 Church St. Grand Coteau, LA 70541).

