Private Graveside services will be held at a later date for Julia June Prejean, age 88, the former Julia June Rosa, who passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. Mrs. Prejean was a lifelong resident of Lawtell, where she retired with over 30 years of service for Lawtell Elementary. She enjoyed working with children, flowers, and gardening. June was also a parishioner of St. Bridget's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Simpson and her companion, Dan Desandro, and Sandy Mullins and her husband, Mike, all of Opelousas; one granddaughter, Mandy Mullins and her companion, Reid Thibodeaux; one great-granddaughter, Stella Grace Mullins. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Junior Prejean; her parents, Estelle Rosa, and the former Julia Daigle; her son, Donald Prejean; and her grandson, Max Mullins. The family would like to extend a special thank you the Hospice of Acadiana and the nurses and staff at Courtyard Manor, for their excellent care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 N. Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020