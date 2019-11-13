Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliana 'Julie' Ransonet. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services celebrating the life of Juliana "Julie" Ransonet will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of Holy Mass at 11AM. Father Russo will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery. Juliana "Julie" Ransonet, 69, was born on August 16, 1950 to Thomas "TJ" and Adele Malagarie in Lafayette, LA. She was a resident of Lafayette and native of Youngsville. She was a devoted mother to her children and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Her life centered around her family and friends. She celebrated life at every turn. Juliana loved art and design, having worked for several designers throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Julie passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes on November 4, 2019. She leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory. She is survived by her children, Patrick Ransonet and Jennifer Ransonet; grandchildren, Alexandra Ransonet, Cole Ransonet, Ryan Ransonet, and Julian Tharpe; great-grandchildren Brooks and Audrey Hollier. She leaves behind her siblings: Stephanie Macaluso (AJ), Thomas Malagarie (Taffy), and John Malagarie, and many nieces and nephews. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "TJ" Malagarie and Adele Hidalgo Malagarie Melancon and the father of her children, Guy Ransonet. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Camelot of Broussard for the kindness and care Julie received.

