A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Julie Mary Bock on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 Robley Drive in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Reverend Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Interment will be held immediately following the Mass at Fountain Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, 1010 Pandora in Lafayette. Julie was 71 when she passed away peacefully at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation, on November 27, 2020 after several illnesses. Julie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Mercy Academy in New Orleans and from USL, now UL Lafayette, where she was an active member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She served on Panhellenic Council and was also a member of Angel Flight (Air Force ROTC). She went on to receive her Masters' Degree in Speech Pathology from LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. Julie will be remembered for her love of people and her giving spirit. She had a passion for reading, and always looked forward to her monthly meetings with The Rise and Shine Book Club! She was happiest when she was with her family! She is survived by her sister, Linda Bock Gaubert and her husband Ron, her niece, Ellen Gaubert Bourgeois, her nephew, Brad Gaubert and his wife Katie, her great niece, Elise Bourgeois, and her great nephew, John Bradley Bourgeois, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis John Bock and Mildred McAdams Bock. A heartfelt expression of appreciation is extended to the staff of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for going above and beyond in their loving care of Julie. Special thanks to her nurse, Heidi, with Audubon Hospice, and to the staff at Lafayette General Rehab, who got Julie back on her feet after a total hip replacement. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
