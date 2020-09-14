Julie Mouton Reagan, April 6, 1933 – September 12, 2020. Julie passed away the evening of September 12, 2020 during a weekend of visits by four generations of her loving family. She was 87 years old. Born Julie Claire Mouton in Lafayette, Louisiana on April 6, 1933 in the home her father built; also the one at which she last resided, Julie was a great sister, wife, mother, entrepreneur, friend to many and a joy to be around. As a child of the thirties and forties, she grew up in the extended Mouton family; founders of and one of the pillars of this great community. She attended Mount Carmel Catholic Girl's School throughout her childhood and teens. While understanding the school's discipline and social expectations of her upbringing, she managed to maintain a capricious and happily rebellious spirit, bringing laughter to her friends and likely gasps from the parents and nuns around her. A glimpse of this was the fact she was a very talented and classically trained pianist, but preferred Satchmo, Elvis and Willie, and loved to play New Orleans Blues, Boogie and Big Bands sounds. Unfortunately for her, the only college options available to her at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now UL- Lafayette) were Secretarial Sciences and Nursing. She settled for Secretarial Sciences while her brother, Billy went on to be voted one of the top 100 engineers of the 20th century. She no doubt matched his intellect, so with that and her brand of humor and perseverance, worked very briefly as a secretary, then became an entrepreneur in many endeavors. During her schooling, Julie met Gary Richard Reagan (a bit of a rebel himself) while hanging out with friends. They fell in love and married on January 23, 1954 and remained married until his passing on January 14, 2014, just before their 60th anniversary. Guess the gift was going to be too expensive… Julie and Gary raised 5 children who love them dearly and will miss them always. The family lived a fairly nomadic oilfield life in the 50's and 60's- back and forth along the Gulf Coast between Lafayette, Houston and New Orleans until settling back in Lafayette in the early 70's. During the early years while raising 5 children, Julie pursued some of the business options available to her, like selling Tupperware, Avon and World Book Encyclopedias, but her independent and entrepreneurial spirit led her to many other pursuits. She developed and built several residential condominiums and apartments in Lafayette, as well as buying and selling single family homes. She also owned a photography business that documented valuables for insurance purposes. This business fueled her creative side and she became a very talented photographer in her own right. She also decorated, marketed and sold wooden basket purses (remember those?) designed and created lace collars and wrote a book on tying scarves. Interwoven through all of this, Gary saw good success as an exploration Geologist, which allowed them to purchase and maintain a condominium on the slopes of Snowmass, Colorado. The family enjoyed many years of skiing, fishing and enjoying the mountains and towns of Colorado. Julie and Gary took their last ski trip while in their 70's, still skiing circles around their children and grandchildren. Julie's spirit was indomitable, her laughter contagious and joy of life an inspiration to all. Even through her health trials of the last couple of years, she still managed to laugh and smile. Julie is survived by her children, Nancy Reagan Mackrides, an Attorney's Office Manager and Legal Assistant in Philadelphia, Charles Reagan, an Architect in Dallas, Michael Reagan, an Industrial Engineer in Baton Rouge, Patrick Reagan, a business owner and Landman in Lafayette and Thomas Reagan, a Real Estate Entrepreneur in Austin. Julie is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel and Nicholas Mackrides, Lauren Reagan Nimmons, Katherine Reagan Waldrip, Ashton Stokes and Margaret LeMaire Bunting, Taylor, Shelby and Patrick Reagan, Jr. and Cameron, Cole and Avery Reagan, as well as three great grandchildren, Cade and Madden Nimmons and Leo Deiter Mackrides. She is also survived by her sister, Christine Mouton Benz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary R. Reagan; parents, William J. and Hazel LaCour Mouton; her brothers William J. Mouton, Jr. and Paul Mouton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will conduct the funeral services. Pallbearers will be Nancy Reagan Mackrides, Charles Reagan, Michael Reagan, Patrick Reagan, Thomas Reagan, Patrick Reagan, Jr., and Ashton Paul Stokes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Gary Mackrides, Nicholas William Mackrides, Taylor Reagan, Shelby Reagan, Avery Reagan, Cameron Reagan, Cole Reagan, Lauren Reagan Nimmons and Katherine Reagan Waldrip. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Julie Mouton Reagan's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Reagan family to the caring staff of Pelican Pointe for their support and kindness given to Julie over the past few years.
