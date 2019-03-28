Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Leger Simar. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for June Leger Simar, 85, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Jude Thierry will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mrs. Simar is survived by one daughter, Lilliam Semar and her husband Mark Semar Sr. of Egan; two sons, Thomas R. Simar and Joel D. Simar both of Egan; one sister, Patricia Comeaux and her husband Leto of Egan; one brother, Roger Dale Leger and his wife Louise of Egan; one granddaughter, Amanda Semar of Crowley; two grandsons, Trey Simar and his wife Krista of Egan and Brett Lakey of New Orleans; seven great-grandchildren, Adam Semar, Anna Semar, Emily Semar, Jack Reggie, Colin Simar, Cole Simar, and Claire Simar; and one granddaughter-in-law, Summer Semar of Iota. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray T. Simar; her parents, Clarence Levy and Lillian Duplichan Leger; one brother, L.C. Leger; one grandson, Mark Semar, II, and one daughter in law, Kathy Simar.

