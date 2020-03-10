A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for June Marie Valair, 67, who passed away March 5, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Iota will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. Interment will be in Iota Cemetery. She is survived by three sisters, Jackie Valair, of Tuscon, AZ, Veronica Bolden of Houston, TX, and Mary Guillory of Iota; three brothers, Bump Valair of Iota, Van Valair of Crowley, and Tim Valair of Church Point; and numerous nieces and nephews. June is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Valair; her parents, Thomas and Mary Citizen Valair; two sisters, Jerrlyn and Jannell Valair; and three brothers, Murphy, Edward, and John Valair. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020