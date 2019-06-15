Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Mary Savoy Inzerella. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of June Mary Savoy Inzerella will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, June 17, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, preceded by visitation at 11:00AM and a Eulogy read at 11:45 AM by Kenric J. Inzerella. June's wishes for a private graveside service for family only will be honored. June passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Pat Broussard, Pastor of St. Mary's False River, will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be grandson Tyler Inzerella and Zachary Inzerella. The gift bearers will be grandsons Jason Inzerella and Caleb Inzerella. Mrs. June was born July 3, 1927, in New Iberia to the late Claybert Savoy and Colastie Arceneaux Savoy. She was a graduate of New Iberia High. She retired from the Louisiana Welfare System after 43 years of dedicated service. She will forever be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, generosity, loyalty, dedication and willingness, and was a wonderful support for anyone in need. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness and compassion and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Survivors include her (six) children, Kathleen I. Derouen and companion Bob Auerbach, Kenric J. Inzerella and wife Lynn Hocutt Inzerella; Karen A. Inzerella, Karla I. Landry and husband Lynn J. Landry, Kirk J. Inzerella and wife Julie Hanks Inzerella, Korey Anthony Inzerella and wife Cheryl delaHoussaye Inzerella, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents Claybert Savoy and Colastie Arceneaux Savoy, Mrs. Inzerella was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mr. Santa "Sonny" Inzerella, her son Korey James Inzerella, her sisters Willa Bea Russo, Rena Martin, Betty Jean Breaux, son-in-law Richard (Dick) E. Hill Jr., great-great-grandchildren, Kathryn June Derouen, Thomas Mitchell Derouen and Pearson James Derouen and grandson Aaron Paul Landry. Serving as Urnbearers are her grandchildren Leslie Derouen Veazey, Shayna I. Lanphier and Hunter Inzerella. Honorary Urnbearers are her Thirteen (13) Grandchildren: Peter J. Derouen, Junie D. Halbert and husband Benjy Halbert, Allison I. Trahan and husband Zach Trahan, Jason Inzerella, Zachary Inzerella, Corey Landry, Shayna I. Lanphier and husband Allan Lanphier, Caleb Inzerella, Tyler Inzerella and wife Emily L. Inzerella, Hunter Inzerella, Greg Hill and wife Martha Hill, and Donald Hill and wife Deb Hill. Additional Honorary Urnbearers are her Seventeen (17) Great-Grandchildren: Logan Derouen and wife Lexi Derouen, Luke Derouen, Shannon LeBlanc II, Kyler Halbert, Blake Halbert, Bennet Trahan, Reid Trahan, Parker Inzerella, Averi Catherine Andrews, Ty Landry, Lleyton Landry, Rylan Landry, Riley Michelle Lanphier, Michael Hill, Michelle Hill, Bunker Hill and Breeds Hill, along with the Two (2) Great-Great-Grandchildren Jameson Derouen and Shannon "Wakes" LeBlanc III. The Inzerella family wishes to express their deepest heartfelt appreciation to the many, friends and loved ones who shared words of comfort during June's time of illness and in her passing. And we must not forget the laughter each of you brought to her and the family in her home through this time. We would also like to send our many thanks to the nurses and staff of LHC HOSPICE and the caregivers who served our mother wholeheartedly through her illness. Thank you, one and all!!! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude Hospital or the . It would be greatly appreciated if you could refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes of any kind. Thank you for your consideration of this request. 