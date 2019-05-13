Visitation hours will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Junior "J.R." Mire, age 56, who passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kaplan Health Care Center in Kaplan. Mr. Mire was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was an avid pool player having attended many pool tournaments. Joseph loved fishing, bbqing and his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of thirty six years, the former Cherilyn Rouley Mire, of Lafayette; one son, Brandon Mire and his fiancée, Ashley Arnold, of Carencro; two daughters, Amber Slinin and her husband, David, and Blair Mire, all of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Royce Trahan, Cohen Leger, Sadie Slinin and Brailey Mire; his mother, Inez Pomier Mire of Lafayette; and one sister, Lorena Landry and her husband, Keith, of Duson. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Jerry Mire, Sr. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 15, 2019