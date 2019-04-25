Memorial Services for Justin E. Primeaux will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Justin Elijah Primeaux was born March 10, 1996, to Ruelene Parrish Vidrine and Gerard Primeaux in Lafayette, LA. Justin made an impression on people everywhere he went. He was kind and generous to all he met, and he treated everyone with dignity and respect. Justin loved hunting, fishing, and cooking out with his friends and family. He loved his dogs and had just help his pit-bull deliver 12 puppies and was so overwhelmed by the experience that he texted his mother, "Cher, I love her, moma!" Justin lit up every room he walked into. He was a joy to be around and always had a kind word to say. He especially loved showering his loved ones with flowers on any occasion he could find. Justin loved children. When he would be married, he would have had 10 if he could have afforded them all. He will be missed terribly. Justin fell asleep in death on April 20, 2019. He leaves behind innumerable loved ones that will cherish his memory for a lifetime. These include his mother, Ruelene Parrish Vidrine of Lafayette, LA; stepfather Ronald Ivan Vidrine of Lafayette, LA; father, Gerard Joseph Primeaux of Broussard, LA; his sister, Leah Rae Primeaux of New Orleans, LA; his half-sister, Kayla Primeaux Kountz and his nephew Charlie of Youngsville, LA; his grandmother Wynette Hill of Lafayette, LA; his grandmother Wilma Vidrine of Lafayette, LA, his girlfriend, Brooke Rae Cormier of St. Martinville, LA and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Marylou Primeaux and his beloved grandfathers Terry James Hill, Ivan Vidrine, Wilbur Eugene Parrish and Ophey Primeaux. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Justin E. Primeaux by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Justin Primeaux and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019