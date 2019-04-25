Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Elijah Primeaux. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019

