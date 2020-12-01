1/1
Justin John "Junior" Larive Jr.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Justin John "Junior" Larive, Jr., 75, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Beau Pre Memorial Park with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Beau Pre Memorial Park on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the service time. A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Larive passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. In his earlier days, he enjoyed astronomy, built his own observatory and loved to teach the children of the community about the stars and planets. He also enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, and putting together models. "Junior" had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his yard. He was a dog lover and he leaves behind his 5 dogs. Mr. Larive was a kind and generous person who loved life and will be sadly missed by many. He is survived by his son, Dwayne Luke Larive of Jeanerette; daughter, Amy Marie Larive and companion Nelson Bellard of Abbeville; sister, Sherry Ann Bradley and companion Peter Meiron of New Iberia; brother, James L. Larive and companion Eulos Guidry of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Dorian Larive, Ashley Petty, Jacie Petty, Blayd Champagne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Buteau Larive; parents, Justin Larive Sr. and Beulah Ayo Larive; brothers, Doney Ray Larive and Jessie Larive. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Dwayne Larive, Amy Larive, Nelson Bellard, James Larive, Dorian Larive and Blayd Champagne. The family would like to thank the first responders for their quick and compassionate response and David Funeral Home for being there in our time of need. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the cemetery. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 PM
Beau Pre Memorial Park
DEC
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Beau Pre Memorial Park
