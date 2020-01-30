Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Michael Zea. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of Life Service for Justin Zea will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Broussard, 210 S. Morgan Ave. Broussard, LA. Justin Michael Zea ("Grandpa") of Broussard, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020 at the age of 30. He was born on January 16, 1990. From a young age, Justin was kind-hearted and silly. He had a warm and easy-going personality and always greeted others with a hug, a smile, and sometimes a joke. He had a wide circle of people who were close to him. Justin had a way of easily befriending people who needed a friend, and he was known for bringing people together. He was always willing to assist anyone who needed a ride, a helping hand, or an encouraging word. Justin was funny, and he could make people feel at ease through his jokes. He loved reading a variety of books and information, and enjoyed sharing this knowledge with others. He also adored road trips, camping, and video games. He was known for his gaming skills and for taking part in tournaments with friends and family. Justin will be deeply missed, but his family and friends know that he is at peace. He continues to carry on his legacy of helping others by being a donor. Justin was blessed with a large extended family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his parents Michael and Melissa Zea; brother Johnny Zea and wife Beth, nephews/niece Nolan, Natalie, Neil; sister Jessica Page and husband Brandon; nephews Andrew and Nathan; maternal grandparents Andres and Suzanne Pourciaux; many aunts and uncles; and numerous loving cousins, many who viewed him as a brother. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bill and Barbara Zea. The family would like to say thank you to the nurses and physicians at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dr. Justin Ardoin, Acadian Ambulance, and the first responders of Broussard. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Justin Zea by visiting Celebration of Life Service for Justin Zea will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Broussard, 210 S. Morgan Ave. Broussard, LA. Justin Michael Zea ("Grandpa") of Broussard, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020 at the age of 30. He was born on January 16, 1990. From a young age, Justin was kind-hearted and silly. He had a warm and easy-going personality and always greeted others with a hug, a smile, and sometimes a joke. He had a wide circle of people who were close to him. Justin had a way of easily befriending people who needed a friend, and he was known for bringing people together. He was always willing to assist anyone who needed a ride, a helping hand, or an encouraging word. Justin was funny, and he could make people feel at ease through his jokes. He loved reading a variety of books and information, and enjoyed sharing this knowledge with others. He also adored road trips, camping, and video games. He was known for his gaming skills and for taking part in tournaments with friends and family. Justin will be deeply missed, but his family and friends know that he is at peace. He continues to carry on his legacy of helping others by being a donor. Justin was blessed with a large extended family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his parents Michael and Melissa Zea; brother Johnny Zea and wife Beth, nephews/niece Nolan, Natalie, Neil; sister Jessica Page and husband Brandon; nephews Andrew and Nathan; maternal grandparents Andres and Suzanne Pourciaux; many aunts and uncles; and numerous loving cousins, many who viewed him as a brother. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bill and Barbara Zea. The family would like to say thank you to the nurses and physicians at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dr. Justin Ardoin, Acadian Ambulance, and the first responders of Broussard. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Justin Zea by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Justin Zea and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close