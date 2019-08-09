Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justine Liesch Gordon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Justine Liesch Gordon, 75, passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House in Lafayette on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Chicago on February 16, 1944, to William and Florence Krutkewicz Liesch. She and husband Joseph Gordon were blessed with three wonderful children, Vaughn Gordon, Tracie Gordon Handel and Billie Jo Gordon Carter. Justine confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, attending Foundations Church in Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, survived by her children as well as grandchildren Jonathan Handel, Joseph Holley and Sarah Handel. The family extends special thanks to the compassionate staff of The Carpenter House and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019

