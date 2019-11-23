Karen Ann Bertrand

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Bertrand.
Service Information
David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA
70510
(337)-893-3777
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial Services for Karen Ann Bertrand,66, will be at 11:00AM Tuesday November 26, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Tuesday from 10:00AM until service time. Karen, born in Abbeville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 in her residence. She attended Nicholls State University. She retired from the state of Louisiana Special Children's Service. She is survived by her mother Georgia Lee Bertrand of Abbeville, her brother Mark Bertrand and husband Peter Pierce of San Rafael, CA and her godfather C.J. Bertrand of Abbeville. She is preceded in death by her father Hugh Jim Bertrand. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Lupus Assoc. or the Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.