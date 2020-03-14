Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Desormeaux Romero. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held for Mrs. Karen Ann Desormeaux Romero, 66, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter to serve as the Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Nativity Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at Nativity Church on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. A recitation of the rosary will be take place at 10:00 am by the Men's Rosary Group. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Romero passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Kay was an amazing cook and her passion was to feed everyone she came into contact with. Her passion lead her into a career as a Caterer at the Inn of Iberia. She also fed friends and strangers alike at the Motocross tracks and races. After she retired from catering, she turned her passions to her flowerbeds and garden, and was awarded Garden of the Month numerous times by New Iberia Garden Club. Kay had a deep faith in God, her kindness and gentleness warmed everyone she met. She lived her life by the advice her grandmother gave her long ago, "Just smile and be kind". She enjoyed anyplace with a sandy beach and sunshine waiting for her. Her favorite places being Cozumel and Panama City Beach, FL. She will be remembered most for the love and kindness that she lived everyday towards her husband of 47 years, her 3 sons, grandchildren and anyone who encountered her presence. She is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" Romero of New Iberia; three sons, Shaun Romero and wife Amanda of New Iberia, Corey Romero and wife Maria of New Iberia, Chase Romero and wife Rebecca of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Mallory Romero, Tyler Romero, Evan Romero, Ethan Romero, Emery Romero, Lucy Romero and Ian Romero; brother, Kim Desormeaux and wife Mary of St. Martinville; sister, Kristy Touchet and husband Steve of New Iberia; mother-in-law and best friend, whom she held very close to her heart, Gerri Hebert of New Iberia; and father-in-law, Johnny Romero of New Iberia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam Desormeaux and Janet Bienvenu Desormeaux; and maternal grandparents, Alton Bienvenu and Evelyn Neville Bienvenu; paternal grandparents, Adam Desormeaux Sr. and Edith Vice Desormeaux. The family would like to thank Iberia Medical Center ER staff for their care and compassion. 