Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 3:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for Karen Hebert Bernard, 61, who passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, Louisiana. Friends and extended family members of Karen will be invited to pay their respects during a drive through viewing held at Martin & Castille SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Guests are welcome to leave cards and letters of comfort for the family. Please remain in your vehicles during the visitation. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the services. Survivors include her beloved husband and best friend of 40 years, Rex Allen Bernard; her fur baby whom she treated as her child, Abby; her siblings, Kenny Hebert and wife, Barbara, Janet "Pye" Hebert Moore, Nancy Hebert Hayes and husband, Carroll, Thomas "Buster" Hebert and wife, Lucille, Glynn "Al" Hebert, Denise Hebert Clark, and Jeffrey Hebert; her godchildren, Rhett Guidry, Dave "Boogie" Clark, Jr., Morgan Broussard; her nieces and nephews, Tracy Hebert Arceneaux, Olivia Hebert, Dereck Hebert, Scott Moore, Christine Hayes Wallace, Ruthy Hayes Guidroz, Melanie Hayes Dwyer, Amy Clark Olds, Jardin Hebert Burleigh, Jaci Hebert Kinkade. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Edgar Hebert and Gwendolyn East Hebert; her nephew, Chad James Hayes; her nieces, Michelle Moore and Nikki Hebert. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Karen graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School in 1976 where she was honored to be a member of Who's Who amongst American High School Students 1974-75. After graduation Karen worked as a filing Clerk for Weatherford Lamb. She was an active volunteer with VITA teaching people to read and enjoyed her Bible study group. Karen was also very proud to have been awarded by United Way of Acadiana for her Fund Raising efforts. She was a very caring, loving and giving person, always putting others before herself. Karen loved outdoor activities and travel cherishing the memories especially her snow skiing trips. She especially enjoyed spending time with all her nieces and nephews. She had strong commitment to God, Marriage and Family and was admired by many for her selfless example. Karen will be sadly missed by all but none more than her loving Husband to whom she was everything. Pallbearers will be Kenny Hebert, Thomas "Buster" Hebert, Glynn "Al" Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert, Carroll Hayes, and Mark Bernard. Memorial contributions can be made in Karen Hebert Bernard's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, www.stjude.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bernard family to Yvette Hebert and the staff and doctors of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and West Jefferson Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion given to Karen. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020.