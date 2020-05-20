Karen Theresa Auzenne Nelson, 58, went to be with our Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020 at New Iberia General Hospital. She was born December 28, 1961 in Opelousas, Louisiana to Clarence Joseph and Marie Ozel Biagas Auzenne. Karen, a 1979 graduate of Opelousas Catholic High School, continued her education at T.J. Harris Vocational-Technical School of Opelousas where she earned her Associate Degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her nursing career at St. Martinville Rehab and Nursing Center which later became Landmark of Acadiana, where she continued to work for almost 32 years until her untimely passing. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for her residents alongside her second family which were her coworkers. When not working, Karen loved to sneak away to the casino where she played the slot machines and once in a while would get lucky. She also enjoyed attending performances by the Performing Arts with her dear friends and eating at her favorite restaurants, Chopsticks and Blue Apache Mexican Restaurant. Most importantly Karen was a devout Catholic who attended mass weekly at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia. She regularly met with her dear friend, Camille Syrie where they prayed together. Karen most loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed the times she spent babysitting her great-nephew, Cruz, whom he affectionately called "Grand Nannie." She could frequently be found on the sidelines of his Saturday morning soccer games cheering him on. Karen was the youngest of her family and is survived by her sister, Annette Auzenne of Lewisville, Texas; her brother Jerome M. Auzenne, Sr. (Gisele) of Katy, Texas; one niece Ainsley Auzenne; and two nephews, Bryan Boutte and Jerome M. Auzenne, Jr. (Quawntel); and their son Cruz Auzenne. Karen was the Godmother of Jerome Auzenne, Jr. whom she loved like a son and over the years formed a special bond. She treated Jerome's son, Cruz like a grandson. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marie Ozel Auzenne; her maternal grandparents, Plenny Joseph Biagas and Ocelia Elizabeth Semien Biagas; and her paternal grandparents, Peter Auzenne and Irene Lemelle Auzenne. Karen had a caring heart and a gentle soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, May 22 from 5pm to 8pm. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 23 at Saint Leo The Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Grave side services immediately following at the church cemetery. Please note that Saint Leo Church requires all attendees to wear a face mask and practice social distancing between non-family members. Family and friends can visit www.davidfuneralhome.org to express condolences. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 20 to May 23, 2020.