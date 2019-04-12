Karl Wilson (Brother Karl) 47, a native of Lockport La. and a resident of Breaux Bridge La, departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Breaux Bridge, LA. Visiting will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the life of Karl Wilson by reminiscing, supporting, and chatting. Words of encouragement and prayers will soon follow by the officiating Reverend Craig Gregory. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Bessie Alexander Zeno; his daughter Kiera Lewis(Quinn Collins), brothers Darren Staples (Maria), Marvin Staples (Cassandra), and Jarvis Wilson (Jennifer) sisters, Lorraine Staples, Monica White(Firello) Rachel Pitre (Alonzo), and Shakieta Celestine (Toby); 3 grandchildren; Keyonna Lewis, Brooklyn Lewis, Quentin Collins, a niece whom he always said was more like a sister; Charelle Lewis (Anthony) a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Staples Jr. Step- Father; Lawrence Zeno, Maternal grandparents; Clifton Alexander and Bertha Davis Alexander and Paternal grandparents; Pauline Taylor Charles and Willie Staples Sr. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019