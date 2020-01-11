Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karlie Jarvis. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Karlie Jarvis, age 21, who passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Brother Perry Hubbs of First Baptist Church in Opelousas will officiate at the services. Karlie was a native of Quitman, GA and a resident of Opelousas. She was a parishioner of Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, FL. She went to Lakewood Ranch High School, where she was a member of the Color Guard team for three years, even though she could not dance. After graduating in 2018 from Charlotte High School in Punta Gora, FL, Karlie attended Bayside College. She was an amazing artist, enjoyed taking pictures, staying connected with friends on Snapchat and was also known to be sassy. Karlie loved the Lord and was very involved in her church. She often served and volunteered at church having worked at the day care programs. She loved children and was very gentle with them. Children loved her very much and found that she was easy to connect with and were often drawn to her naturally. Karlie was easily recognized when she snorted when she loved. Survivors include her father, Rodney Jarvis of Jasper, Fl; her mother, the former, Sonia Cunningham of August, GA; her paternal grandmother, Ann Wilson of Thomasville, GA; her maternal grandparents, Clay Cunningham of Punta Gorda, FL and Diana Meaux of Hemet, CA; three brothers, Rodney Clayton Jarvis of Augusta, GA, Raymond Jarvis of Tallahassee, FL and Thomas Channell of Augusta, GA; three aunts, Veronica Seleska and her husband, Vince, of Bradenton, FL, Lavaria Baham and her husband, and Keith L., of Opelousas, and Tonia Olsen and her husband, Chris, of Punta Gorda, FL; and the family pets, her dogs, Brownee and Sassy. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Darrell Jarvis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday.

