Kathryn "Kate" Elizabeth Richoux Patout, 21, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Kate was born January 14, 1999. She was a life-long resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Kate was an alumni of Cathedral-Carmel School and attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She enjoyed baking, gymnastics, gardening, writing poetry, art, music, nature and the outdoors. Kate's main interest and devotion in life was raising her son, Callum, who was the light of her life. Kate marched to the beat of her own drum. She had her own unique style and an unmatched confidence. If she could have run barefoot outside every day, just to be one with nature she would have. Kate was an intellectual with the biggest heart. She was immensely kind and loving. Kate could make anyone laugh whether she knew them or not. She was a true beauty inside and out. Kate was known as "Katie Bug Ladybug" aka "Bug/Bugworth", "Great Kate #8", "Angel Baby" and many other nicknames. We will all miss Kate's big eyes, big smile and big heart. Our angel left this earth too soon, but she will always be with us and Kate will never be forgotten. Kate is survived by her son, Callum Michael Patout; her husband, Hunter Patout; her parents, Rodd Christian John Richoux and Myra Kay Moore Richoux; her three siblings, Rachel Claire Richoux, Rebecca Catherine Richoux and Ross Christian John Richoux; her paternal grandfather, Ralph Phillip Richoux, Sr. as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Macel Domingue Moore and Thomas Theodore Moore, III and her paternal grandmother, Claudia Langwith Richoux. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.