Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Dear Katherine, you were a woman of strength who lived life..."
    - Monie Russo
  • "Our deepest sympathy to your family. She certainly was a..."
    - Dale n Carrol Sullivan
  • "Our hearts go out to you Amalie! Prayers for your loss. God..."
    - Spike and Patti Norman/Sullivan
  • "what an amazing woman Ms. Murphy was. As a teenager,..."
    - Delores Belanger
  • "I was a caregiver for Mrs. Murphy and during my time with..."
    - Tina Robinson

Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Ann Walsh; her father, Leslie Everett Ferguson; her sister, Nancy Everett Ferguson; and her husband, Stephen Robert Murphy. Katherine is survived by son, Stephen R. Murphy III; daughter, Amalie E. Murphy; granddaughters, Arainn Murphy and Kenna Murphy. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze, FL with Msgr. Luke Hunt celebrant. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery, New Iberia, LA. For full obituary please visit: www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
Funeral Home
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.