Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Katherine Antoinnett LaHood, 94, who passed away on September 21, 2019 peacefully at her home. Father David Hebert will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Ms. Katherine, a resident of Lake Charles, LA, was the daughter of the late John LaHood and the former Edna Petro. Kitty LaHood was, in her own right, the matriarch to her friends and family. She didn't plan it that way; she was simply "that person" for everyone. There was an air about "Nanny" Kitty that demanded a certain undeniable, unspoken respect. She worked in a non-traditional job at Citi Services for 37 years, a pioneer of sorts; but still managed to retire at an early enough age to "travel the world". She loved to share about her adventures to over 55 countries! One such time she ventured to the Vatican to see Pope John Paul II; after waiting patiently and diligently positioning herself at the front of the crowd, the Pope saw her outstretched hand and touched her! She told us, "It was electrifying!" She said that you could feel the energy within the crowd as they all reached forward to experience the touch through one another… She also enjoyed finding someone less fortunate on her trips that would benefit from her clothing. She would then make arrangements to leave her clothes with them and return with no clothes in her suitcase. She always blessed someone along the way. Kitty was an avid Bridge player for many years at the Bridge Club in Lake Charles. She also played Pokeno with her friends in Lafayette. She enjoyed her card-playing friends and enjoyed sharing many trays of baklava with them and relatives during the holidays. Everyone wanted to be a baklava recipient! This elegant lady loved life, loved the Lord, loved her family and friends and knew the gift of giving. She lived life on her own terms and experienced life to the fullest…we should all be so fortunate. She is survived by her brother, Anthony La Hood; her nieces and nephews, Michael Hulin and his family - son Doug and wife, Kristen, and their daughter Chloe Morgan; daughter Chrystal and husband, Mike Aber, and their children Bella, Malachi, and Peyton; and son Jacob Morgan and Jericah; Eric Hulin and his family – son Travis Hulin; son Nicholas and wife, Amanda Hulin; and daughter, Danielle Hulin; Gregory Hulin and Michele Rene' Hulin and family-friend, Denise Anderson; and her Godchild, Natalie LaHood. She is also survived by her cousins, LaHood and Annette LaHood; their son Shane LaHood and wife, Jessica, and Shane's children, Logan and Sophia LaHood; and their daughter, Sayde LaHood Smith and her children, Cameron Cormier and Will Smithh; and a host of many loved ones. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael, Eric and Gregory Hulin; LaHood, Nabeeh, Shane, and Logan LaHood; Will Smith; and Ashton Whaley. The LaHood Family would also like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Kitty. Personal condolences may be sent to the LaHood family at The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael, Eric and Gregory Hulin; LaHood, Nabeeh, Shane, and Logan LaHood; Will Smith; and Ashton Whaley. The LaHood Family would also like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Kitty. Personal condolences may be sent to the LaHood family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019 