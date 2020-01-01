A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Mire Duhon, age 66, of Mire will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire. Father Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Mire. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM in the funeral home. Mrs. Duhon passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in her Mire residence. Survivors include daughters, Shauna Kuon Meche and husband, Shon of Lafayette, Raegan Kuon of Mire, and Lindsey Blair Ramsey and husband, Kyle of Lafayette; grandchildren, Shelby Daigle, Madison Meche, Tatum Daigle, Trevor Meche, Ashtin Delaughter, and Kynlee Ramsey; and brothers, Donald Mire, and wife, Bulsy of Mire, and Ronald Mire of Mire. Preceding Mrs. Duhon in death were her husband, Robert Louis Duhon; and parents, Melteris Mire and Delia Meche Mire. Serving as pallbearers are Randal Mire, Scottie Mire, Kyle Ramsey, Shon Meche, Trevor Meche, and Eric "E.J." Mire, Jr. Special thanks are extended to granddaughters, Shelby Daigle and Tatum Daigle for the loving and compassionate care given to their grandmother through her difficult illness. Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020