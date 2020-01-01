Kathleen Ann Mire "Kathy" Duhon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Mire "Kathy" Duhon.
Service Information
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA
70578
(337)-334-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Mire, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Mire Duhon, age 66, of Mire will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire. Father Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Mire. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM in the funeral home. Mrs. Duhon passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in her Mire residence. Survivors include daughters, Shauna Kuon Meche and husband, Shon of Lafayette, Raegan Kuon of Mire, and Lindsey Blair Ramsey and husband, Kyle of Lafayette; grandchildren, Shelby Daigle, Madison Meche, Tatum Daigle, Trevor Meche, Ashtin Delaughter, and Kynlee Ramsey; and brothers, Donald Mire, and wife, Bulsy of Mire, and Ronald Mire of Mire. Preceding Mrs. Duhon in death were her husband, Robert Louis Duhon; and parents, Melteris Mire and Delia Meche Mire. Serving as pallbearers are Randal Mire, Scottie Mire, Kyle Ramsey, Shon Meche, Trevor Meche, and Eric "E.J." Mire, Jr. Special thanks are extended to granddaughters, Shelby Daigle and Tatum Daigle for the loving and compassionate care given to their grandmother through her difficult illness. Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.