Kathleen Bourque Hebert
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Kathleen Bourque Hebert, 67, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, August 20, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services. A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Hebert died at 5:59 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence. She was known for being the team mom. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and working with her family on their farm. Kathleen was a person who enjoyed laughing, joking, and always had a smile on her face. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She is survived by two sons, Ryan Hebert and his wife Tiffany of Lafayette and Chad Hebert and his wife Jamie of Erath; a daughter, Tracy H. Guidry and her husband Brian of Scott; a brother, John Raymond Bourque of Erath; four grandchildren, Kayden Hebert, Jake Guidry, Ahna Hebert, and Kye Hebert; several foster brothers and sisters including Sandra Touchet, Duane Gilbert, Stanley Crochet, and Alice Lege; and a close friend, Clarence Fuslier of Erath. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Bourque and Elise Romero Bourque; and a granddaughter, Laurie Beth Guidry. Serving as pallbearers will be John Raymond Bourque, Aaron Bourque, Malcolm Bourque, Dylan Bourque, Tyler Bourque, Parker Bourque, Stanley Crochet, Gene Touchet, and Calvin Weekly. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
