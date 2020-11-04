Kathleen Hymel Shirer born on October 25, 1933, in New Orleans, LA passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 87 at her residence surrounded by her husband and family. She graduated from Holy Angels High School in New Orleans in 1952. Kathleen met and married the love of her life, Joseph Albert Shirer in 1953. She was known as a very talented homemaker. She loved to paint and sew items and clothing for family and friends. Her family cherishes memories of her many beautiful creations, including colorful Mardi Gras costumes for her large, extended family, wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, curtains and whatever else was needed. While living in New Orleans, Kathleen, in partnership with her son, Peter, renovated, managed and sold various residential properties. In 1991, Kathleen found her dream home in Poplarville, MS. Kathleen followed her passion and studied art at Pearl River County College, where she later became an instructor. She delighted family and friends with her beautiful paintings of flowers, birds and historical New Orleans. She enjoyed raising sheep and cattle on their farm in Poplarville. Kathleen was a devout Catholic. Kathleen loved to use her talents to enrich people's lives in many ways. In recent years, she crafted beautiful "Angel dolls", which she donated to schools, churches and fire departments as gifts for grieving, lonely or sick children. Above all, Kathleen was a woman of grace. Everyone who knew her was acutely aware of her integrity, unwavering Christian faith, sensitivity for the feelings of others and total lack of pretense. Kathleen treated everyone she met with respect. She was a beautiful, dignified southern lady. Kathleen leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Shirer and their eight children; Elizabeth M. Shirer, Joseph A. Shirer, Jr., MD, Peter J. Shirer and his wife, Laurie L. Shirer; Mary S. Romagosa and her husband, David J. Romagosa, Margaret S. Adams and her husband, Terry L. Adams, Doris S. Bryan and her husband, Thomas F. Bryan, Kathleen E. Shirer, and Rebecca S. Demonte and her husband, Scott L. Demonte, fourteen grandchildren, Celeste Crowder (George), Andrew Adams, Jerome Romagosa, II, Chase Demonte, Catherine Adams, Christopher "Chips" Romagosa, Emily Bryan, Chance Demonte, Dylan Bryan, Kelly Shirer, Halle Bryan, Jason Adams, Joseph Shirer, III and M. Peyton Shirer, two step-grandchildren, Jennifer R. East (Craig) and David J. Romagosa, Jr. (Stacy), eight step-great grandchildren, Bailey, Brittany and Dylan East, Olivia and Clara Romagosa, Brandon, Garrigg and Piper Crowder, her siblings, Roland J. Hymel, Jr. (Mary Ann), Edmee H. Baird, Elizabeth H. Eckert (Richard), Patrick A. Hymel (Jamie). She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland J. Hymel and Mildred Waguespack Hymel and her sister, Marie H. Weidner. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 1230 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA, on Friday November 6 at 11:00 am. Visitation will commence at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA. For family members and friends unable to attend the funeral service on Friday, the service will be live-streamed. The video will appear at service time. To join, go to http://www.facebook.com/Mater-Dolorosa-Catholic-Church-246323132120690/.