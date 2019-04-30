Funeral services for Kathryn Rose Wallace will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the First Baptist Church in Krotz Springs. Bro. Ronnie Smith will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Krotz Springs. Kathryn, age 51, was a native of Luling and a longtime resident of Krotz Springs. She passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the Lead Human Resources Specialist for 19 years at the refinery in Krotz Springs. She was a member of The Jesus Ministry Tabernacle of Baton Rouge. She was an avid reader, loved listening to preaching and gospel singing, and enjoyed sharing her voice while singing gospel music. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and enjoyed watching the football games. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Katelyn Wallace and boyfriend, Corey Moore of Opelousas; two brothers, Ronald Wallace of Krotz Springs; and Samuel Wallace and wife, Rhonda of Maryville, TN; two sisters, Bethany Carr and husband, David Carr of Krotz Springs; and Nancy Ellis and husband, James Glenn Ellis of Krotz Springs; sister-in-law, Brigette Wallace of Krotz Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Wallace, Sr. and Rosa Lee Disotel Wallace; and one brother, James Wallace, Jr. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, LA. On Thursday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA, 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019