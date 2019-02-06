Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Alexander "Kat" Holmes. View Sign

Kathy "Kat" Alexander Holmes was born July 8, 1962 and went home to be with her Lord on February 3, 2019. A native of Lafayette, LA, Kathy graduated as a proud, Mighty Viking from Northside High School and Lafayette Regional Technical Institute School of Nursing. For over thirty years, Kathy worked as a nurse, standing out not only for her excellence in care, but just as importantly, for her loving heart. Throughout her arduous journey with cancer, she maintained her faith in God, love for family and friends, and zest for life. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Peter and Bernadette Alexander, of Carencro, LA; maternal grandparents, Rogers and Gertrude (Mouton) Martin, of Lafayette; paternal uncles, Harry (Mary-deceased) Alexander, Sr. and Donald Lee "Aldox" (Cheryl) Alexander; and former spouse, Dexter Williams. She leaves to cherish many precious memories her parents, George and Theresa Alexander, Sr., of Lafayette LA., her paternal and maternal uncles; Johnny (Elizabeth) Alexander, and Harold (Adrienne) Clay, respectively, her daughters; Shaya Holmes (Kindell) Augustine and Markeisha Holmes; her first spouse; James Holmes of Richmond, VA., seven siblings; Dena (Wilbur) Nabers, Danny (Yvette-deceased) Alexander, Connie (Timothy) Garrett, Nikol (Gregory-deceased) Alexander-Floyd, George (Angela) Alexander, Jr., Nedra Alexander, and April (Derick, Sr.) Greenhouse, three grandchildren; Ariyah Holmes, Kindell Augustine, Jr., and Kainen Augustine, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kinchen Funeral Home on 1011 N St Antoine St., Lafayette, LA 70501 is overseeing all funeral arrangements. There will be a viewing at Kinchen on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7:00 – 10:45 am, immediately followed by a service at 11 at Kinchen. Bishop Carlos Harvin of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

1011 N St Antoine St

Lafayette , LA 70501

