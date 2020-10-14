Kathy Ann Elie Dillard was born on April 14, 1959, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She departed this life on October 5, 2020. She was a member of the True Light Baptist Church family. She was a graduate and alumni of the Peabody Magnet High class of 1977. She was an employee of the East Baton Rouge School System and most recently retired from her career in Hospitality Management. She was also an entrepreneur alongside her husband, of One Way Restaurant in Baton Rouge. Visitation: Fri., Oct. 16, 4 - 7 pm, Viewing: Sat., Oct. 17 at 9 - 11 am, Funeral Services: Sat., Oct. 17 at 11 am at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., B.R., LA. 70811.

