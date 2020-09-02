A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Kathy Ann Kresse, 70, who passed away on September 1, 2020 in her home, leaving all who knew her imprinted by her boundless love, generosity and fierce enthusiasm. Kathy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Eugene Kresse and the former Dorris Gerke. Kathy was born into a large family of eleven children. She attended Mount St. Mary's High School, where she was voted Most Valuable Belle as a stand-out basketball player, and a senior cheerleader. When Kathy graduated, she worked on the campaign staff of Winthrop Rockefeller before moving to Lafayette, LA. There she became involved in the Civitan International, a nonprofit group that raises money for the disabled and supports Special Olympics. Kathy formed the first Lafayette Ladies Civitan Club, and went on to be the first female governor of the entire Civitan organization. As her children grew, she went to work at St. Leo-Seton where they attended school. During this time, she earned her Paralegal degree. Then she took an administration position with Complete Home Health for the next 20 years, as her grandchildren came and her family grew. When her beloved sister Karen was diagnosed with cancer, she managed to spend months with her, all while working. Then Kathy gave up her position and returned to North Little Rock to care for her ailing parents for five years. While with her parents, she kept their family home a center, making sure dinners and gatherings were always happening there. Once she retired back to Lafayette, she reveled in the wonderful proximity to her daughters and grandchildren, her tennis team, and her friends. She was able to fully indulge her passion for cooking, baking and masterful mixology. She is survived by her daughters, Jaime K. Roussel (Troy) and Tracy L. Young; grandchildren, Taylor, Brant, Jacey, Sophie, Noah and Amael; great-granddaughter, Luna; mother, Dorris G. Kresse; and siblings, Tom (Sandy), Christy (Jim), Tim, Greg (Julie), Cynthia, Sharon, Lisa (Paul), Kevin (Bridget) and John (Christy). She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Kresse; sister, Karen K. Stroud; and step-daughter, Sharlus Young. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation will begin following the Rosary, until the time of service at 11:30AM. The family would like to thank Dr. Gene Brierre for his compassionate care of their beloved mother in her time of need. A special thanks, as well, to Hospice of Acadiana for the incredible care and assistance they provided. Kathy was selfless and committed to those she cared for, to the end of her life she inspired her family and friends with her concern for others. The loss to those who know her is immense, but you can donate to these charities in her name: Hospice of Acadiana and Miles Perret Cancer Services. Personal condolences may be sent to the Kresse family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.