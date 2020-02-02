Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Louise Comeaux Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Katie Louise Comeaux Boudreaux, age 50, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Readers will be Judy Comeaux Hoffman and Rikki Lynn Gravois. Giftbearers will be her granddaughters, Ryleigh Angelle, Aubreigh Boudreaux and Kelseigh Boudreaux. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux and Kenny Janise, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Here I Am Lord, Always A Child, Precious Lord Take My Hand and The Rose. Katie Louise Comeaux Boudreaux was born on May 9, 1969, having been a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. She loved playing games such as bingo and slots and dancing with her friends. Her most treasured moments were spending time with her daughter and granddaughters. Katie was a strong and courageous woman who fought her battle with cancer head on. Exactly what her mother taught her to be. Her kind and loving heart will be missed by her family and friends. "I Am Not Alone" Survivors include one daughter, Brittanie Boudreaux and her husband, Bubba; three granddaughters, Ryleigh Angelle, Aubreigh Boudreaux and Kelseigh Boudreaux; her father, Malcolm "Mack" Comeaux; one brother, Matthew "Matt" Boyer all of Carencro; four sisters, Cindy Comeaux Herpin of Carencro, Marsha Comeaux Smith and her husband, Andy, of Arnaudville, Phoebe Hebert and her fiancé, Chris Venable, of Branch and Laila Cavalier of Sunset; her paternal grandmother, Annie Comeaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Dean Hernandez Hebert; one brother, Joby Dean Hebert; her stepmother, Jolynda Comeaux; one sister, Shannon Comeaux Simon; her paternal grandfather, Albert Comeaux; her maternal grandparents, Davis and Ernestine Hernandez; and one nephew, Garret Simon. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to The Carpenter House, St. Joseph Hospice, Amedysis Home Health, Lafayette General Medical Center and her Oncologist, Dr. Michael S. Cane for their excellent care and compassion during her courageous battle. 