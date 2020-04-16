A Private Graveside Service was conducted on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at All Saints Mausoleum for Katie Prados Boutte with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating the services. Interment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville was born to Karen Boudreaux and Gerard "Buster" Prados on May 4, 1980, in New Iberia. Katie Boutte, age 39, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 8:40 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. Katie was the definition of hope, strength, love, and loyalty. Her ability to see the good in life has inspired so many and her smile will forever be engraved in the hearts of those that were lucky enough to have met her. We truly believe her life's mission was to help others, and she did just that. There was never a task too big, no heart she couldn't fix, and no table too big to serve. She ought her own battles internally, never allowing her family and friends to carry the burdens that she hid so well. Katie was the manager and server at Teche Cafe for in Loreauville for 11 years and had a tremendous love for her customers, and for people in general. Friends and family gatherings never lasted long enough, and the music always ended long before she was ready to stop dancing. She had the ability to energize a room with merely her presence and her contagious smile without even knowing she was doing so. Her loyalty to her family, friends, and community will never be forgotten and her legacy will live on through her beautiful baby girl Katelyn. Katie is survived by her husband of 7 years Joshua Boutte; her daughter, Katelyn Boutte; her mother, Karen Boudreaux and husband Kenneth; father, Gerard "Buster" Prados and wife Theresa; brothers, Heath Prados and wife Paige, Kirby Ronsonet and fiancé Jeanne, Wille Ronsonet and wife Lyndsie; sisters, Crystal Courville and husband Scott, Tanya Viator and husband Randy; grandparents, Ira and Jan Bourque, Doris Prados and Genevieve "Dee" Boudreaux. She is preceded in death by her brother, Justin Boudreaux; grandparents, John Prados, Sr., Joe Boudreaux, Mildred "Blackie" Gonsoulin and Ronald Gonsoulin, Sr. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Katie's honor to, Acadiana Hope for a Cure P.O. Box 9578 New Iberia, LA 70562; St. Jude's Hospital st.jude.org, and Perry's Posse P.O. Box 2053 Garyville, LA 70051. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.