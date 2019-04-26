A Celebration of Life Gathering for Kearney P. Gautreau Jr. ,62, will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Monday April 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until 4:00PM. Kearney passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Shelly Gautreau of Texas City, TX, his former wife Sharon Mamer and husband Mike of Carencro, his children Danica Hays and companion Chris Wood of Henderson, NV, David Gautreau and wife Kimberley of Broussard, Danielle Taylor and husband Tony of Youngsville, Dustin Gautreau of Youngsville, Cassie Clark of Texas City, TX, Trent Clark and wife Lacie of Tyler, TX, and Nick Clark of Texas City, TX, his sisters Michelle Ayo and husband Gary of St. Amant, and Cindy Bradley and husband Randy of Gonzales, his grandchildren Charlotte, Grace, Kylee, Austin, Hunter, Sadie, Aidan, Colston, and Lorelei. He is preceded in death by his parents Kearney Sr. and Mamie Pizzalatio Gautreau, and an aunt Ola Humphreys. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019